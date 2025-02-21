Sunpointe LLC Sells 253 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sunpointe LLC cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 71,798 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

