Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Price Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $497.18 and last traded at $489.92. 413,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 986,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $525.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.44.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $633,469,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Synopsys by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,326 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,864,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

