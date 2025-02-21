Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 67 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $302.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.45 and a 200 day moving average of $293.51. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,892.08. This trade represents a 24.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,814 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

