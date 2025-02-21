Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,040 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $34,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 59,642.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.30.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROP opened at $581.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $540.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $584.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

