TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39,841.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,850,000 after purchasing an additional 872,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,944 shares of company stock worth $30,214,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.