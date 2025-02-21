Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,785 shares during the period. Terreno Realty accounts for 2.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $63,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 449,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 188,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRNO opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.