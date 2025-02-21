TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 845,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 279,839 shares.The stock last traded at $93.68 and had previously closed at $101.48.

TFII has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $147.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $156.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in TFI International by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in TFI International by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

