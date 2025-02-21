The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after buying an additional 279,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,829,880,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,021,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,012,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,168,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $299.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.99 and its 200 day moving average is $319.78. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Barclays dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.69.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

