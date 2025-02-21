The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Clorox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Clorox by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $152.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average of $159.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.