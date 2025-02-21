The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Clorox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Clorox by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Stock Performance
CLX opened at $152.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average of $159.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.21.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
