Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $3.55. Tilly's shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 116,505 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Tilly’s Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.16). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,279,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 176,478 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

