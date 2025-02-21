Timonier Family Office LTD. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

