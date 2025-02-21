Top Canadian Stocks Worth Watching – February 20th

Celsius, Raymond James, CSX, Cenovus Energy, Diageo, Canadian Natural Resources, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks refer to shares or equity stakes in companies that are incorporated or listed in Canada. They are traded on indices like the Toronto Stock Exchange and represent pieces of ownership in the business which investors can buy. These stocks are a significant component of the Canadian economy and financial market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.94. 6,407,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Raymond James stock traded down $6.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.01. The stock had a trading volume of 752,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.16. 3,361,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,823,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.98. 5,399,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,481,325. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.09. 693,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65. Diageo has a twelve month low of $105.72 and a twelve month high of $154.71.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 325,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

