Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $145.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.73 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 97.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,035,000 after purchasing an additional 253,137 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,477,000 after buying an additional 198,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.