Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,728 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 193% compared to the typical volume of 1,273 put options.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.6 %

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.86. The stock had a trading volume of 300,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,866. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $146.51 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 79,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.86.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

