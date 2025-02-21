Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,007 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $150,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VB opened at $246.07 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.