Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,733 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WINN. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 146,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

WINN opened at $28.27 on Friday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.33 million, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

