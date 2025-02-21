Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,273 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 452,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

AGNC stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 148.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Report on AGNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.