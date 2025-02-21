Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,244,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,041,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,154,000 after buying an additional 677,344 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,692,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after buying an additional 668,963 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 932.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 524,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 473,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,799,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS opened at $29.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.