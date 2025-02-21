Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76 to $2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. Trimble also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.760-2.980 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. 432,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,478. Trimble has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.