Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPM. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

