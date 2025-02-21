Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

