Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 4.6 %

TFPM stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.08. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

