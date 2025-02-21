Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s current price.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.39. 718,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,672. Insmed has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 18,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $1,471,439.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,887.53. This represents a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,079,091.58. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 532,207 shares of company stock valued at $41,400,465. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

