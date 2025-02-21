Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,309 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 98,942 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 11.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.11.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

