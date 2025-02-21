UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$284.00 to C$301.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$295.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$292.64.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$277.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$264.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$261.72. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$216.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$294.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$272.50, for a total value of C$504,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total value of C$1,722,738.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,892. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

