Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Utz Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.850-0.890 EPS.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.09. 89,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTZ. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

