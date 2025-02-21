Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,199 shares during the period. RLI accounts for approximately 2.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $86,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLI by 76.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RLI in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RLI by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,205.05. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Duclos purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,087.50. This represents a 38.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.46.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Several research firms have commented on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

