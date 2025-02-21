Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 105,616 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,616 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $52,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,010,000 after buying an additional 452,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,563,000 after acquiring an additional 168,384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $96.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

