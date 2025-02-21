Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 37,264 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,264 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ATS were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ATS by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATS during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of ATS by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATS by 125.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Price Performance

NYSE ATS opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.92. ATS Co. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

ATS Company Profile

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. Research analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

