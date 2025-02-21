VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,924 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 744,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 550,282.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,350,000 after buying an additional 3,851,978 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,263,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 92,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.