Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is White Wing Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

White Wing Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.9% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,870,000 after buying an additional 82,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $204.17 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

