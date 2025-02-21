Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $561.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.60 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

