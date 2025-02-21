Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
VTEB opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
