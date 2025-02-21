Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTEB opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.