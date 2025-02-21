Ventum Cap Mkts Raises Earnings Estimates for Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

CXB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.46.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CXB opened at C$3.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 2.08.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

