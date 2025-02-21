Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 56 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $97,350,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,099,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,396,678.40. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,501 shares of company stock worth $75,215,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.7 %

TEAM opened at $298.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.70. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of -222.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

