Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,136. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

