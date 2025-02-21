Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $805,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,805,286.70. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

VRTX stock opened at $480.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $435.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.