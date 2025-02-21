Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Vimeo updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $5.51 on Friday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $913.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMEO. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

