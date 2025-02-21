VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,368 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,312.44 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,253.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,200.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

