VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

INDA stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

