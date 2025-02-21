Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $2.90. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 182,113 shares traded.

Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,777.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $230 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

