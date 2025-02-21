Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $2.90. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 182,113 shares traded.
Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.
Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,777.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $230 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vistagen Therapeutics
Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.
