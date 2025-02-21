Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.87.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,825,769.20. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,777 shares of company stock worth $16,570,112 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $97.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $781.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

