Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the retailer on Monday, January 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
Walmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walmart to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,528,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,677,701. Walmart has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $760.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $716,577.05. The trade was a 230.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,777 shares of company stock worth $16,570,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walmart from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.