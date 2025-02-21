Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.87.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $781.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,095.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,570,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $431,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 923,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $74,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

