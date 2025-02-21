Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,537,000 after buying an additional 709,678 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.55, for a total value of $46,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,506.30. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 4,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.89, for a total transaction of $903,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,967.59. The trade was a 17.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock worth $3,578,340 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $229.07 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $230.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.88% and a net margin of 12.45%. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Management from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.