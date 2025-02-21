Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,298,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 186.5% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,529 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,377 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,802,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 925,195 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,484,000 after acquiring an additional 766,766 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.