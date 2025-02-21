Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $156.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.17.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

