Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 563 shares.The stock last traded at $515.05 and had previously closed at $529.46.
Watsco Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $498.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.60.
Watsco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
