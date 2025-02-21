Wealth Alliance Has $528,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $113.66 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.