Wealth Alliance Trims Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 85,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of TLH stock opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.11. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
